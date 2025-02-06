Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Get Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 103.06% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.