PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PVH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $12.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

