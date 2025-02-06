Q1 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $307.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average of $303.52. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

