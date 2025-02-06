Q3 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Issued By Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OGC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities upgraded OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

