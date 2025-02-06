Q3 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Issued By Raymond James

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$470.93 million during the quarter.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold
OceanaGold Price Performance
OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Powering Profits: Utility Stocks That Shine in Volatility
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cirrus Logic Upgraded After Q3 Earnings Beat—More Gains Ahead?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- RTX and Lockheed Martin: Buy 1 for Today and 1 for Tomorrow
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.