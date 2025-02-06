Q4 Earnings Estimate for Heliostar Metals Issued By Cormark

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heliostar Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Heliostar Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Heliostar Metals alerts:

Heliostar Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Heliostar Metals

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 769,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$518,306.00. Also, Senior Officer Hernan Dorado Smith bought 170,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,710.00.

Heliostar Metals Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.