Q4 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.23.

TSE:ENB opened at C$63.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$45.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.62. The stock has a market cap of C$137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

