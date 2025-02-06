Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.500- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price target (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Get Qiagen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.