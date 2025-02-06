QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

