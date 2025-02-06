QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. 15,099,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,311. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

