QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Issues Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 692,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.06. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,229. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $910,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

