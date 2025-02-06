Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 408,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 151,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Radius Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Radius Gold Company Profile
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Gold
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.