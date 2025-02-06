Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 6580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

