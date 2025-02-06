Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 9.4 %

NYSE:RL traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,161. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.