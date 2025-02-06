Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crown Castle (CCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2025 – Crown Castle was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Crown Castle is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $118.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $127.00 to $105.00.

1/13/2025 – Crown Castle was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

1/2/2025 – Crown Castle was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

12/10/2024 – Crown Castle was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.85. 1,569,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 27.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

