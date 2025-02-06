ReddCoin Trading Up 16.2% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $84.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.80 or 0.00104334 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

