Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.26% of Regency Centers worth $35,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

