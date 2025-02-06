Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 301,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $716.72 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $717.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.