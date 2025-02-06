Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Strong-Buy Rating

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $716.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $916.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

