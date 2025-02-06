Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 60,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,685. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $37,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,825. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 21,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $701,466.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,852,518.72. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,000 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regional Management

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.