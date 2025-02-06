Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 1,180,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

