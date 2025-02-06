Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $450.36 Million

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $450.36 million and $40.63 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,255,097,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure.”

