Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 06th

Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of selling consumer goods directly to individuals. These companies typically operate physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both to sell products such as clothing, electronics, household goods, and more. Investors interested in retail stocks typically closely monitor consumer trends, economic conditions, and company performance to assess potential investment opportunities in this sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.34. 56,552,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,850,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.51. 23,875,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,542,215. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $232.59. 15,633,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,212,207. The company has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

