Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of ITT worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ITT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 48.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in ITT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

