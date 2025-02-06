Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,993 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $27,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

