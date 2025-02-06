Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 827 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $34,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $513.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

