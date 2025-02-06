Reviewing Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $9.66 billion 3.24 $4.25 billion $4.63 13.97 ENAGAS S A/ADR $982.18 million 3.38 $370.69 million N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 3 0 0 0 1.00 ENAGAS S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.14%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Free Report)

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.