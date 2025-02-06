Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.87. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3,764,097 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RZLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Stock Up 13.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

