RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

RGC Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 267.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

