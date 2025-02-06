Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $14.10. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 39,004,471 shares trading hands.

RGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock worth $5,489,354.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

