Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 127,304 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $295.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.68 and a 12-month high of $299.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

