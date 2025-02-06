Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,912 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.56 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

