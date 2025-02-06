Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $223.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.41. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

