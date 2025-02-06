Rik Saylor Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FREL opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

