Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) & Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Critical Review

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Swvl”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.62 $26.06 million ($0.37) -8.00 Swvl $22.85 million 1.55 $3.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

This table compares Rimini Street and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -7.87% -83.26% 10.79% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.36%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Swvl.

Volatility and Risk

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Swvl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

