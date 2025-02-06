Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $22.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $172.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

