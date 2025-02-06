Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 294,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.