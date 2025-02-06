Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 1.56% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $38.45 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

