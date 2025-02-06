Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

