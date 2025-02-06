Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99,629 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,629 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.