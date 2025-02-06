Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 2.73% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

