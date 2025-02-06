Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,364 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

