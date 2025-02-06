Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 339,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 225,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 169,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

