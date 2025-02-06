Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 142.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 58,832.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

