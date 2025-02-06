Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $54.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 142.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 58,832.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
