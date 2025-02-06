Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 95,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 110,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.05.

Rogers Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $45,269.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $478,808. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $17,517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rogers by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 114,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

