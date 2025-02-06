Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 95,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 110,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.05.
Rogers Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $45,269.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $478,808. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
