Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 553 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 553 ($6.91).

RR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.19) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

LON:RR opened at GBX 601.80 ($7.52) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20 ($6.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 536.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,149.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.35), for a total transaction of £76,257.72 ($95,334.07). Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

