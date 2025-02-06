Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) VP Brandon L. Cross Sells 750 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $581.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.75. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $584.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

