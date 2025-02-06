Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

Shares of ARM opened at $173.26 on Thursday. ARM has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

