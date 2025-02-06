Roth CH Acquisition II Files 8-K with SEC Reporting Reservoir Media’s Q3 Financial Results

Roth CH Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) recently disclosed its 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing the financial results of Reservoir Media, Inc. for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ending on December 31, 2024.

Reservoir Media, an independent music company, reported strong growth in its revenues for the quarter, driven by both its Music Publishing and Recorded Music segments. The company’s revenue increased by 19%, reaching $42.3 million compared to $35.5 million in the same period last year. Notably, the quarter’s revenue included an organic increase of 16% and a 20% rise in Recorded Music revenue.

Operating income for Reservoir Media stood at $9.6 million, showcasing a significant 47% increase from $6.5 million in the previous year’s quarter. Moreover, OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation & Amortization) saw a substantial 26% surge to $16.3 million year-over-year.

Reservoir Media’s net income was recorded at $5.3 million, or $0.08 per share, a positive turn from the net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.05) per share, in the corresponding period. This improvement was attributed to various factors, including gains from fair value of swaps and enhanced gross margins.

The company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2025 has been revised upwards, with projected revenues in the range of $155 million to $158 million and Adjusted EBITDA forecasted between $61.5 million and $64.5 million, suggesting growth percentages of 8% and 13% respectively.

Ownership of Reservoir Media confirmed that the disclosed information attached to the Form 8-K, including the financial results and future outlook, is not to be considered formally filed or incorporated by reference unless explicitly stated otherwise in future filings. These details underscore Reservoir Media’s remarkable performance and strategic outlook within the music industry landscape.

The provided 8-K filing sheds light on Reservoir Media’s commitment to financial transparency, operational success, and growth objectives in the current fiscal year. The company continues to position itself favorably with key acquisitions, robust revenue streams, and a talented roster of creators under its umbrella. Investors and stakeholders eagerly anticipate further updates and progression in Reservoir Media’s journey.

For the full text of the press release and detailed financial figures, investors are encouraged to refer to the official documents as disclosed by Reservoir Media and as part of the 8-K filing with the SEC.

About Roth CH Acquisition II

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

