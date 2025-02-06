Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.03. 4,110,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,218. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

