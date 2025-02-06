Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 640.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
